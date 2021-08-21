The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.