The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.