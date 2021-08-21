The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

