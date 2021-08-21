The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NCTY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The9 has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in The9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

