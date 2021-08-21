THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $130,781.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

