Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 773,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,707. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

