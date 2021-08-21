Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

