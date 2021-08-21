TheStreet Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.26.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

