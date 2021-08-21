THETA Hits Market Capitalization of $7.50 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. THETA has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and $365.18 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00015156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00829643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00104211 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.