ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Buys $81,845.66 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) insider ThreeD Capital Inc. bought 72,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $81,845.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,378.76.

ThreeD Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, ThreeD Capital Inc. bought 58,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $62,848.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, ThreeD Capital Inc. bought 4,500 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $3,015.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

