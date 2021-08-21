Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,900 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AeroVironment by 102,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in AeroVironment by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

