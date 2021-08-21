TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $63.68 on Friday. TOD’S has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55.

TODGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price target on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

