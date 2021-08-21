Torrid (NYSE:CURV) versus Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duluth and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Torrid.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 4.42% 16.27% 5.68% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duluth and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $638.78 million 0.69 $13.58 million $0.47 31.47 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Summary

Duluth beats Torrid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

