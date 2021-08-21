TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $36.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 359,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,521. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $942.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

