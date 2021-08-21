TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

