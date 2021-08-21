Trevor Haynes Purchases 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,907,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,594,053.70.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$198.26 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$4.74.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

