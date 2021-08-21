TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

