TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,670,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

