TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

