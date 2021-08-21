TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

