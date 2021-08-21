TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $100.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE TNET opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $91.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

