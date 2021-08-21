Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT remained flat at $$4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,572. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

