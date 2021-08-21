Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT remained flat at $$4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,572. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
