Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

