Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

