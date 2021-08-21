Truist Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price lowered by Truist from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.
In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
