Truist Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price lowered by Truist from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.