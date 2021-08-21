Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 28,608 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

