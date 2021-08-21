Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 439 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

