Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

