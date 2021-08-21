Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.