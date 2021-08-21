Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

NYSE AAP opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

