Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 75 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 6,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 634,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

