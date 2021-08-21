Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 289 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.