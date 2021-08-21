Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 763.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

