Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 60.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $491,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

