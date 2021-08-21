Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

