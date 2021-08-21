Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

