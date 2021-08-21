Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.
Shares of ZM stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Zoom Video Communications Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
