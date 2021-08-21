Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.