Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $81,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

