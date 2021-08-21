Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 44 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.00. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.26 and a 12-month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

