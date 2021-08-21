Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.04 EPS

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

