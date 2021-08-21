Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.04 EPS

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRX opened at $11.03 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

