Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $33.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TUP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 796,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $18,328,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

