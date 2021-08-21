TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $14.88 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $430,344.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,742,122,076 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

