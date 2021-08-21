Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 10.6%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 15,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

