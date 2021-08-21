U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

USB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 3,650,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 127.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 151.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

