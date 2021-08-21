U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR opened at $71.96 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.96 and a beta of 1.36.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock worth $131,707. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.