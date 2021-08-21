U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.
