U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 7% After Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.92. 4,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,136,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Specifically, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.73 million, a PE ratio of -117.29 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $131,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

