UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.99 ($35.28).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €33.77 ($39.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.04. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €33.66 ($39.60).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

