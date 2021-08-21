UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells $4,446,961.68 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philippe Botteri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $60.76 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.