UMA (UMA) Price Hits $12.98

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $811.47 million and approximately $56.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $12.98 or 0.00026752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00836982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00160985 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,433,978 coins and its circulating supply is 62,501,326 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

